Comedy Central Orders Second Season of ‘Corporate’

Comedy Central has renewed the dark comedy Corporate for a second season. The show premiered in January, and the season finale airs March 14.

Created by Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson and Pat Bishop, Corporate stars Weisman and Ingebretson as junior executives-in-training at a “heartless, corporate hell-hole,” says Comedy Central, led by tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick) and his top lieutenants, John and Kate (Adam Lustick and Anne Dudek).

“It’s hard to understand why people relate so strongly to the comedic, existential crises of working for corporations, but who are we to argue?” said Kent Alterman, Comedy Central president.

The first season also featured guest stars including Natasha Lyonne, Kate Walsh and Fred Willard.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to continue selling our souls making some more anti-corporate comedy for one of the biggest corporations in the world,” said Weisman, Ingebretson and Bishop.

Comedy Central is part of Viacom.