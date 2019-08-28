Comedy Central Orders Season Two of ‘South Side’

Comedy Central ordered a second season of scripted comedy South Side. There will be ten episodes of the show, set on the South Side of Chicago.

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Micahel Blieden created the show, and executive produce it. South Side follows two friends who just graduated community college and are ready to take on the world, but are stuck at Rent-T-Own, a retail-rental crossroads where the South Side’s vast ensemble of characters comes together.

“South Side is a truly unique and special show – one that is first and foremost incredibly funny, but also redefines perceptions of Chicago through storytelling and humor,” said Jonas Larsen and Sarah Babineau, co-heads of original content for Comedy Central. “Diallo, Bashir and Michael have created such an incredible comedic world with this show and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for season two.”

South Side premiered July 24. Through the first five episode, South Side is averaging a 1.02 L+3 rating with African Americans 18-49, making it Comedy Central’s highest-rated new series in that demo since Key & Peele in 2012.

“Our mission is to show the world the joy of Chicago,” said Salahuddin, Riddle and Blieden. “Comedy Central has been a fantastic creative partner in this effort. They allow all the Chicagoans who make this show possible to create with zero compromises. We are blessed.”

Salahuddin, Riddle and Blieden had worked together on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, which Fallon hosted until he shifted to The Tonight Show in 2014.