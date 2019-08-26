Comedy Central Orders Season Seven of ‘Drunk History’

Comedy Central has ordered a seventh season of Drunk History, with 16 episodes. Comedy also signed a first look all-media deal with Derek Waters, who created the show. Waters will develop content for TV and digital platforms. His production company is Be Nice or Leave.

“Derek Waters has repeatedly proven his comedic genius as a creator, actor and director across multiple platforms through our hit Drunk History. That series merely scratches the surface of his creative output and we’re so excited to develop even more projects with him through Comedy Central Productions,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, co-heads of original content, Comedy Central.

Drunk History is nominated for three Emmys this year, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Waters for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series.

Waters created Drunk History with Jeremy Konner. Central Productions produces the show. Exec producers are Waters, Konner, Greg Tuculescu and Gary Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke.