Comedy Central Orders More ‘President Show’ Episodes

Comedy Central has extended the first season of The President Show, starring Anthony Atamanuik as President Trump, with an additional seven episodes ordered. The show is produced by Adam Pally’s Clone Wolf Productions and executive produced by Atamanuik, Pally, Peter Grosz, Jason Ross, and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Olivia Gerke, Josh Lieberman and Greg Walter.

“Whether we’re witnessing the end of democracy, or merely the end of the world, it’s a privilege seeing it from the inside,” said Kent Alterman, Comedy Central president.

The President Show debuted on April 27 to 1 million viewers (L3), the biggest audience for a Comedy Central series premiere since Broad City, and is averaging 870,000 total viewers across its first four episodes.

“I’m so grateful that Comedy Central has decided to end its tenure as a cable network by renewing The President Show,” said Atamanuik.

The President Show airs weekly on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT following The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.