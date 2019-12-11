Comedy Central Orders More ‘Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik’

Comedy Central has ordered a second season of Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik. The show will return in 2020 and eight episodes have been ordered.

In Good Talk, Jeselnik conducts tongue-in-cheek interviews with comedians about their careers and influences.

“Anthony has a knack for wit and irony in the flow of conversation, which makes him a hilarious and great interviewer,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, co-heads of original content. “It’ll be a treat to see him continue to push boundaries with an all-new lineup of comedian friends.”

The show premiered in September. Guests include Tig Notaro, Nick Kroll, David Spade and Kristen Schaal.

“I love making this show and look forward to continuing Comedy Central’s unprecedented winning streak through 2020,” said Jeselnik.

Jeselnik, Christie Smith and Meaghan Rady are executive producers of Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, with Rady the showrunner. Anne Harris, Tara Schuster and Jackie Sosa are executives in charge of the series for Comedy Central.