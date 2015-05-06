Comedy Central Orders ‘Legends of Chamberlain Heights’ from Bento Box

Comedy Central has greenlit animated series Legends of Chamberlain Heights from Bento Box Entertainment.

Bento Box is the animation studio behind the network’s Brickleberry, as well as Fox’s Bob’s Burgers and Hulu’s The Awesomes. Bento Box’s Scott Greenberg, Joel Kuwahara, Mark McJimsey and Mike Clements will executive produce the series.

Former UCLA basketball players-turned producers Quinn Hawking and Josiah Johnson will provide voices for the comedy, which is partly inspired by the two. Legends of Chamberlain Heights is an urban animated series mixing raucous comedy and social commentary that centers on three high school freshman: Jamal, Grover and Milk.

Veteran Simpsons artist Brad Ableson developed the original concept with Clements, Hawking, Johnson and Michael Starrbury. The series’ ten-episode season will premiere in 2016.