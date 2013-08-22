Comedy Central Orders Late-Night Series With Dave Attell

Comedy Central has ordered eight episodes of a stand-up series to be hosted by comedian Dave Attell.

The untitled series, which will be uncensored, will feature Attell and other comedians unfiltered. The series will feature sets from up-and-coming comedians and well-known ones, as well as interstitial moments throughout the episodes. The series is expected to premiere in 2014.

The network has also ordered a one-hour stand-up special with Attell, also slated to air next year.

"When I was first approached for this, I thought someone said 'Dave Chappelle,'" said Ken Alterman, president, content development and original programming. "I immediately said yes. I love Dave Attell, too, so it's fine."

Attell is no stranger to the network, having hosted Insomniac With Dave Attell from 2001-04, as well as appearing on a variety of the network's series including The Daily Show.