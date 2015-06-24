Comedy Central Orders ‘Jeff and Some Aliens’

Upping its animated programming, Comedy Central ordered Jeff and Some Aliens to series, the network announced Wednesday.

The series is executive produced and created by Sean Donnelly and Alessandro Minoli, with ShadowMachine’s Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley also executive producing.

The ten-episode season will premiere in 2016.

“We’d like to beat the trolls to the punch and be the first to say: ‘They cancelled Futurama for THIS?!,'” said Donnelly and Minoli.

The series is a spinoff of recurring sketches from animated incubator series TripTank.

The series follows the world’s most average guy, Jeff, and three aliens sent to study him to determine whether or not humanity should be destroyed.