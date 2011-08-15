Comedy Central Orders Animated Series 'Brickleberry'

Comedy Central has greenlit the new animated series Brickleberry, set to begin production on

its 10-episode season this fall for an early 2012 premiere, Kent Alterman, head

of original programming and production, Comedy Central announced Monday.

The series, co-produced by Fox 21 and Comedy Central, is about a group of forest

rangers at a national park that will be shut down unless a newly hired ranger can retrain the staff to save the park.

Brickleberry is executive produced by Tosh.0's Daniel Tosh and comedians Waco O'Guin and Roger Black, who also wrote and created the series.