Comedy Central, MTV Unveil Comedy Awards Nominations

NBC comedy series 30 Rock garnered the most movie and television nominations for Comedy Central and MTV Networks' inaugural The Comedy Awards, set to air April 10.

The Tina Fey-starrer 30 Rock drew seven Comedy Award nominations, including one for best television comedy where it will compete against ABC's Modern Family, NBC's The Office, FX's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and HBO's Eastbound & Down, according to officials.

On the theatrical film front, Easy A, Cyrus and Kick-Ass received the most recognition with four nominations. The three films will battle Get Him to the Greek and The Other Guys for top honors in the comedy film category.

The Comedy Awards, which honor the best in comedy movies and television shows in several categories, will be simulcast live by Comedy Central, Spike TV, VH1, CMT, TV Land, Logo and Nick At Nite.

