Comedy Central Launches Digital Studio

Comedy Central has launched an in-house production unit

called CC Studios to create original content, concepts and talent for digital

platforms and tapped Allison Kingsley to oversee it.





Kingsley becomes VP of digital development for Comedy

Central, leading the studio that will have social strategies integrated into

every stage of development. She and her team will also develop branded

entertainment projects with Comedy Central's integrated marketing and ad sales

teams.





Current CC Studios series are Couched, where Ben

Hoffman, whose The Ben Show debuts Feb. 28 on the network, spends a

weekend crashing in a house full of college dudes; and Bro-Dependent,

starring Groundlings comedy troupe members H. Michael Croner and Greg Worswick

as idiot best friends.





Projects in development include a laidback twist to a

morning show hosted by brothers Keith and Kenny Lucas, and Behind Amy

Schumer, which goes behind the scenes as the comedienne creates her

upcoming Comedy Central TV series Inside Amy Schumer.





Before joining Comedy Central, Kingsley was VP of digital at

Ovation and the general manager and cofounder of Bushleaguetv.com, a comedic

sports and video game site.