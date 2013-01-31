Comedy Central Launches Digital Studio
Comedy Central has launched an in-house production unit
called CC Studios to create original content, concepts and talent for digital
platforms and tapped Allison Kingsley to oversee it.
Kingsley becomes VP of digital development for Comedy
Central, leading the studio that will have social strategies integrated into
every stage of development. She and her team will also develop branded
entertainment projects with Comedy Central's integrated marketing and ad sales
teams.
Current CC Studios series are Couched, where Ben
Hoffman, whose The Ben Show debuts Feb. 28 on the network, spends a
weekend crashing in a house full of college dudes; and Bro-Dependent,
starring Groundlings comedy troupe members H. Michael Croner and Greg Worswick
as idiot best friends.
Projects in development include a laidback twist to a
morning show hosted by brothers Keith and Kenny Lucas, and Behind Amy
Schumer, which goes behind the scenes as the comedienne creates her
upcoming Comedy Central TV series Inside Amy Schumer.
Before joining Comedy Central, Kingsley was VP of digital at
Ovation and the general manager and cofounder of Bushleaguetv.com, a comedic
sports and video game site.
