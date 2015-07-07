Comedy Central Joins Roku Lineup

Comedy Central has quietly launched a video app for Roku’s streaming platform that provides on-demand access to shows and series such as South Park, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Inside Amy Schumer, Key & Peele, and The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, as well as stand-up specials.

The app lets authenticated users – those who get pay TV service from a U.S.-based MVPD with TV Everywhere rights for Comedy Central – stream full episodes of some shows the day after their regular television debut, and gain access to full seasons of returning seasons and older, classics such as Chappelle’s Show.

However, Comedy Central’s new channel for the Roku platform (streaming devices and sticks and integrated Roku TVs) also provides access to new episodes of some shows, including The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, without a TV subscription, according to Variety, which first reported on the new app for Roku.

