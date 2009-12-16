Comedy Central Inks Deal With Daniel Tosh

Comedy Central has inked a wide ranging talent deal with

comedian Daniel Tosh. The deal includes a 25-episode order for a second season of

his series Tosh.0, as well as a one hour stand-up comedy special and

subsequent CD/DVD release and a national stand-up live tour.

Tosh.0 is a weekly series, hosted by Tosh, featuring

his take on the weird world of web video and the internet in general. The first

season averaged 1.3 million total viewers across its 16 episodes. The 25

episode order for season two is the largest single season order for any series

in network history. Season two will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 10:30 p.m.

After the stand-up special airs on the channel, it will

release a CD and DVD with extra material.

The deal is similar to one thenetwork signed with comedian/ventriloquist Jeff Dunham in March, 2009. That

deal included a series (The Jeff Dunham Show), a stand-up special and

live tour.

"Daniel is extremely talented, incredibly funny and a

perfect fit for our audience," said Comedy Central President Michele

Ganeless. "We're excited about the new season of 'Tosh.0' and look

forward to showcasing him on all these platforms."