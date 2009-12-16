Comedy Central Inks Deal With Daniel Tosh
By Alex Weprin
Comedy Central has inked a wide ranging talent deal with
comedian Daniel Tosh. The deal includes a 25-episode order for a second season of
his series Tosh.0, as well as a one hour stand-up comedy special and
subsequent CD/DVD release and a national stand-up live tour.
Tosh.0 is a weekly series, hosted by Tosh, featuring
his take on the weird world of web video and the internet in general. The first
season averaged 1.3 million total viewers across its 16 episodes. The 25
episode order for season two is the largest single season order for any series
in network history. Season two will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 10:30 p.m.
After the stand-up special airs on the channel, it will
release a CD and DVD with extra material.
The deal is similar to one thenetwork signed with comedian/ventriloquist Jeff Dunham in March, 2009. That
deal included a series (The Jeff Dunham Show), a stand-up special and
live tour.
"Daniel is extremely talented, incredibly funny and a
perfect fit for our audience," said Comedy Central President Michele
Ganeless. "We're excited about the new season of 'Tosh.0' and look
forward to showcasing him on all these platforms."
