Comedy CentralHosts ‘The Comedy Awards'
Comedy Central will host the inaugural Comedy Awards from New York City on Mar. 26, with the show airing
across MTV networks on Apr. 10, the network announced Monday.
The awards, honoring the best in comedy television shows, actors,
digital content, film and stand-up, will be taped at New York's Hammerstein
Ballroom and telecast 15 days later on Comedy Central, Spike TV, TV Land, Nick
At Night and VH1.
Nominees will be chosen by The Comedy Awards Board of Directors,
which includes Billy Crystal, Will Ferrell, Whoopi Goldberg, Seth McFarlane,
Ray Romano and more. The winners will then be chosen by 500-1,000 invite-only
writers, producers, performers and other members of the comedy community, as
well as several fan-favorite awards.
As part of The Comedy Awards,
MTVN Entertainment Group will partner with the Entertainment Industry
Foundation to establish The American Comedy Fund to provide financial
assistance to struggling comedians.
Don Mischer, Charlie Haykel
and Casey Patterson are the executive producers of the awards.
