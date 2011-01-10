Comedy CentralHosts ‘The Comedy Awards'

Comedy Central will host the inaugural Comedy Awards from New York City on Mar. 26, with the show airing

across MTV networks on Apr. 10, the network announced Monday.

The awards, honoring the best in comedy television shows, actors,

digital content, film and stand-up, will be taped at New York's Hammerstein

Ballroom and telecast 15 days later on Comedy Central, Spike TV, TV Land, Nick

At Night and VH1.

Nominees will be chosen by The Comedy Awards Board of Directors,

which includes Billy Crystal, Will Ferrell, Whoopi Goldberg, Seth McFarlane,

Ray Romano and more. The winners will then be chosen by 500-1,000 invite-only

writers, producers, performers and other members of the comedy community, as

well as several fan-favorite awards.

As part of The Comedy Awards,

MTVN Entertainment Group will partner with the Entertainment Industry

Foundation to establish The American Comedy Fund to provide financial

assistance to struggling comedians.

Don Mischer, Charlie Haykel

and Casey Patterson are the executive producers of the awards.