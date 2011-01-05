Comedy CentralHires VP, Specials
Longtime
executive producer Jonas Larsen will be vice president, specials for Comedy
Central, the network announced Wednesday.
Larsen is based
in Comedy Central's California office and will report to Elizabeth Porter,
senior vice president, specials and talent. He will in charge of overseeing
original comedy specials like The Comedy
Awards and the Comedy Central Roast
franchise.
"Bringing
Jonas on board is a game changer," Porter said in a statement. "He's such a
skilled executive producer with great instincts, he'll be instrumental in
taking our original stand-up hour and tent pole event production to new levels.
I'm only happy we were able to convince him to come over to the dark
side."
Larsen most
recently served as executive producer on season seven of VH1's Celebrity Fit Club: Bootcamp and competition series Pretty Wicked on Oxygen.
