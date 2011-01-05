Comedy CentralHires VP, Specials

Longtime

executive producer Jonas Larsen will be vice president, specials for Comedy

Central, the network announced Wednesday.

Larsen is based

in Comedy Central's California office and will report to Elizabeth Porter,

senior vice president, specials and talent. He will in charge of overseeing

original comedy specials like The Comedy

Awards and the Comedy Central Roast

franchise.

"Bringing

Jonas on board is a game changer," Porter said in a statement. "He's such a

skilled executive producer with great instincts, he'll be instrumental in

taking our original stand-up hour and tent pole event production to new levels.

I'm only happy we were able to convince him to come over to the dark

side."

Larsen most

recently served as executive producer on season seven of VH1's Celebrity Fit Club: Bootcamp and competition series Pretty Wicked on Oxygen.