Comedy Central Hires Posch to Head Up East Coast Programming

Comedy Central has hired Brooke Posch to head up the network's east coast programming and development.

In

her new role as VP, original programming and production, east coast,

Posch will oversee development and production of all of the network's

east coast-based original pilots and series.

"Brooke

has established a fantastic reputation in the comedy community for

great taste, impeccable creative instincts, and superior collaborative

skills," said Kent Alterman, head of original programming and

development for Comedy Central. "She will undoubtedly make me appear to

be smarter than I am. I thank her in advance and look forward to meeting

her."

Posch

comes from MTV, where she served as VP, comedy and animation since

2009, overseeing development for studio, game, unscripted and animated

pilots.