Comedy Central Hires Posch to Head Up East Coast Programming
Comedy Central has hired Brooke Posch to head up the network's east coast programming and development.
In
her new role as VP, original programming and production, east coast,
Posch will oversee development and production of all of the network's
east coast-based original pilots and series.
"Brooke
has established a fantastic reputation in the comedy community for
great taste, impeccable creative instincts, and superior collaborative
skills," said Kent Alterman, head of original programming and
development for Comedy Central. "She will undoubtedly make me appear to
be smarter than I am. I thank her in advance and look forward to meeting
her."
Posch
comes from MTV, where she served as VP, comedy and animation since
2009, overseeing development for studio, game, unscripted and animated
pilots.
