ComedyCentral Greenlights Three Series

Comedy Central

announced Thursday that it has picked up three more series, including ones from

comedians Anthony Jeselnik and Amy Schumer.

All three are

scheduled to premiere in 2013.

Jeselnik, who has

appeared on the last two Comedy Central Roasts (Donald Trump, Charlie

Sheen), will host a weekly topical series. The untitled series is executive

produced by Jeselnik and head writer Tom Johnson. Krysia Plonka and

Mosaic's Christie Smith are also executive producers.

Schumer, who was

also on The Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen, will star in a sketch

comedy series. The untitled show will feature Schumer playing different versions

of herself, interspersed with the comedian's stand-up footage. The untitled

series is executive produced by Schumer and Daniel Powell and produced by

Levity Entertainment's Itay Reiss and Derek Van Pelt.

The network also

picked up The Ben Show, which stars comedian Ben Hoffman in a hybrid

man-on-the-street/sketch series. Each week, Hoffman will take viewers on a

different "life journey" which includes forming a band and auditioning for a

reality show. The Ben Show is executive produced by Hoffman, Mike

Gibbons, Reiss, Van Pelt and Judi Brown Marmel and produced by

Levity Entertainment.

"These three shows

have one thing in common, and I dare viewers to watch every single episode to

find out what it is," said Kent Alterman, head of original programming and production, Comedy Central.