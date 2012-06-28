ComedyCentral Greenlights Three Series
Comedy Central
announced Thursday that it has picked up three more series, including ones from
comedians Anthony Jeselnik and Amy Schumer.
All three are
scheduled to premiere in 2013.
Jeselnik, who has
appeared on the last two Comedy Central Roasts (Donald Trump, Charlie
Sheen), will host a weekly topical series. The untitled series is executive
produced by Jeselnik and head writer Tom Johnson. Krysia Plonka and
Mosaic's Christie Smith are also executive producers.
Schumer, who was
also on The Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen, will star in a sketch
comedy series. The untitled show will feature Schumer playing different versions
of herself, interspersed with the comedian's stand-up footage. The untitled
series is executive produced by Schumer and Daniel Powell and produced by
Levity Entertainment's Itay Reiss and Derek Van Pelt.
The network also
picked up The Ben Show, which stars comedian Ben Hoffman in a hybrid
man-on-the-street/sketch series. Each week, Hoffman will take viewers on a
different "life journey" which includes forming a band and auditioning for a
reality show. The Ben Show is executive produced by Hoffman, Mike
Gibbons, Reiss, Van Pelt and Judi Brown Marmel and produced by
Levity Entertainment.
"These three shows
have one thing in common, and I dare viewers to watch every single episode to
find out what it is," said Kent Alterman, head of original programming and production, Comedy Central.
