ComedyCentral Greenlights Three Series

Comedy Central

announced Thursday that it has picked up three new series, including a weekly

roast series from comedian Jeff Ross.

In the Burn will star Ross, best

known for his appearances on the Comedy Central Roast series, and

fellow comedians as they take aim at the week's hot topics, public figures and

current events. Six episodes have been ordered to premiere this summer.

"Jeff embodies

comedy past and comedy future simultaneously, and we are excited to be in the

present with him," said Ken Alterman, head of original programming and

production for Comedy Central.

Ross added: "My

mission is clear. To rip the world a new asshole one crack at a time. I can't

wait to get started."

The other two

series the network picked up -- Review with Forrest MacNeil and Nathan For You -- are slated to debut in summer 2013. Review with Forrest MacNeil

stars Andy Daly (Eastbound & Down) as Forrest MacNeil, a "life

experiences" critic who gives his review on intense experiences such as

stealing, divorce and murder. The show is executive produced by Daly and

Charlie Siskel (Tosh.0).

Nathan For You stars Nathan Fielder (Jon

Benjamin Has A Van, Important Things With Demetri Martin) as someone who

uses his business degree and limited experience to give advice to real business

and people, usually making things worse in the process. Nathan For You is

executive produced by Fielder, Michael Koman and Dave Kneebone.