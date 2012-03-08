ComedyCentral Greenlights Three Series
Comedy Central
announced Thursday that it has picked up three new series, including a weekly
roast series from comedian Jeff Ross.
In the Burn will star Ross, best
known for his appearances on the Comedy Central Roast series, and
fellow comedians as they take aim at the week's hot topics, public figures and
current events. Six episodes have been ordered to premiere this summer.
"Jeff embodies
comedy past and comedy future simultaneously, and we are excited to be in the
present with him," said Ken Alterman, head of original programming and
production for Comedy Central.
Ross added: "My
mission is clear. To rip the world a new asshole one crack at a time. I can't
wait to get started."
The other two
series the network picked up -- Review with Forrest MacNeil and Nathan For You -- are slated to debut in summer 2013. Review with Forrest MacNeil
stars Andy Daly (Eastbound & Down) as Forrest MacNeil, a "life
experiences" critic who gives his review on intense experiences such as
stealing, divorce and murder. The show is executive produced by Daly and
Charlie Siskel (Tosh.0).
Nathan For You stars Nathan Fielder (Jon
Benjamin Has A Van, Important Things With Demetri Martin) as someone who
uses his business degree and limited experience to give advice to real business
and people, usually making things worse in the process. Nathan For You is
executive produced by Fielder, Michael Koman and Dave Kneebone.
