Comedy Central Greenlights Series Starring Awkwafina, Rory Scovel

Comedy Central is on board for ten episodes of Awkwafina, a half-hour scripted show starring writer/actor/rapper Awkwafina. She plays a twenty-something living in Queens and striving for more out of life.

“This is a special project. Inspired by Awkwafina’s formative years in Queens, the show is both a personal look into one of comedy’s brightest stars and also a relatable, funny profile of a young hustler’s struggle,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, executive VPs and co-heads of talent and development at Comedy Central. “We’re happy to be used as a pawn in Awkwafina’s elaborate, EGOT endgame.”

Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto and Teresa Hsiao wrote the pilot, which is directed by Lucia Aniello. The show is executive produced by Awkwafina, Dornetto, Aniello, Karey Dornetto, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First.

“I’ve been watching Comedy Central since I was old enough to hold a remote, and so many of their shows have defined who I am today,” said Awkwafina. “I am so honored to be given their platform to tell the story of an Asian American girl against the backdrop of the city I was raised.”

Comedy Central also ordered eight episode of Robbie, a half-hour show starring Rory Scovel as a small-town youth basketball coach living in his father’s shadow, until he realizes he has a son of his own who can lead him to greatness.

Robbie is written by Scovel and Anthony King. Beau Bridges plays Rory’s father.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Rory Scovel, an incredible storyteller and comedic visionary,” said Larsen and Babineau. “We love Rory’s ability to find the heart and humor in characters. This sports-obsessed, small town Southern setting is the perfect place to explore his genius.”

Scovel, King, and Scott Moran are executive producers. Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Betsy Koch and Owen Burke are executive producers for Gary Sanchez Productions.

“I can't wait to get started. I think our cast and entire production team is insanely talented,” said Scovel. “It's exciting to work with Comedy Central and it's especially awesome because they said they would never cancel us.”