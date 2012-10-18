Comedy Central Greenlights Series on Animated Shorts

Comedy Central has given the greenlight to Triptank, a weekly half-hour animated

series set to premiere next fall.

The series is a collection of comedy shorts in different

animation styles, such as 2D, stop-motion and CGI, and will feature stand-alone

pieces as well as recurring themes. The pilot includes pieces from Bob

Odenkirk, Larry David, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Brett Gelman and

Kyle Kinane.

Triptank is

executive produced by ShadowMachine's Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, who also produce Adult Swim's Robot Chicken. Monika

Zielinska is the executive in charge of production for Comedy Central.