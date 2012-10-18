Comedy Central Greenlights Series on Animated Shorts
Comedy Central has given the greenlight to Triptank, a weekly half-hour animated
series set to premiere next fall.
The series is a collection of comedy shorts in different
animation styles, such as 2D, stop-motion and CGI, and will feature stand-alone
pieces as well as recurring themes. The pilot includes pieces from Bob
Odenkirk, Larry David, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Brett Gelman and
Kyle Kinane.
Triptank is
executive produced by ShadowMachine's Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, who also produce Adult Swim's Robot Chicken. Monika
Zielinska is the executive in charge of production for Comedy Central.
