ComedyCentral Greenlights 'The Nick Show Kroll'

Comedy Central

announced Wednesday that it has picked up two new series, The Nick Show Kroll and an untitled Keegan-Michael Key/Jordan Peele project.

The Nick Show Kroll is

a sketch comedy series, starring Kroll and his many characters.

Kroll, who as also appeared in FX's The League and Adult Swim's Children's Hospital, will executive produce and write along with John Levenstein (Arrested

Development) and Jonathan Krisel (Saturday Night Live, Portlandia),

who will also direct.

MADtv alums Key (Just Go With It, Gary Unmarried) and Peele (Little

Fockers) will also produce a sketch comedy series for the networ. Theirs is to be filmed in front of a live studio audience.

Both series are

slated to premiere in 2012, Comedy Central said.