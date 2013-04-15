Comedy Central Greenlights 'Brody Stevens' HBO Series
Comedy Central announced Monday that it has greenlit Brody
Stevens: Enjoy It!, the HBO digital series starring stand-up comic Brody
Stevens.
The network will expand the existing six episodes into full
half-hours and produce six more, slated for a summer debut. Brody Stevens:
Enjoy It! is a documentary series that follows the life of Stevens. The
series is executive produced by Stevens, Zach Galifianakis, Mike Gibbons,
Generate's Dave Rath and Funny or Die and directed by Dean Fleisher-Camp.
Stevens also shot an episode of Comedy Central's
The Half Hour that is slated for this summer, as well the 17-episode
digital series Push and Believe for CC: Studios.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.