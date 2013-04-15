Comedy Central Greenlights 'Brody Stevens' HBO Series

Comedy Central announced Monday that it has greenlit Brody

Stevens: Enjoy It!, the HBO digital series starring stand-up comic Brody

Stevens.





The network will expand the existing six episodes into full

half-hours and produce six more, slated for a summer debut. Brody Stevens:

Enjoy It! is a documentary series that follows the life of Stevens. The

series is executive produced by Stevens, Zach Galifianakis, Mike Gibbons,

Generate's Dave Rath and Funny or Die and directed by Dean Fleisher-Camp.





Stevens also shot an episode of Comedy Central's

The Half Hour that is slated for this summer, as well the 17-episode

digital series Push and Believe for CC: Studios.