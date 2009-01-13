Comedy Central Going HD

Sometimes the humor is in the details. That may be what Comedy Central is hoping when it launches a high definition version of the network. Comedy Central HD will be going live on Cablevision, DirecTV and Cox later this month, with additional carriers expected to be added throughout the year.

To go along with the conversion, the network will be boosting its HD programming lineup. At launch the network will have 200 hours of native HD programming, including nearly 30 episodes of South Park and the first two seasons of The Sarah Silverman Program. A number of feature films, stand up specials and Comedy Central Presents will also be in HD.





Initially , Comedy will be upconverting mainstays The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The Colbert Report, with the expectation of the two programs going fully native HD in the future, most likely in 2010. The complicated process of revamping the control rooms to handle the HD feed while continuing to put out new programs means the transition will be made gradually.

In addition, the new seasons of Reno911! and SouthPark and the new series Krod Mandoon and The Flaming Sword of Fire will be presented in HD.

"Comedy Central’s viewers are some of the earliest adopters of new technology and when they are not consuming content on the go, either online or on their phones, many of them are sitting in front of a high definition television, making programming decisions based on what's on in their high def tier," said Comedy Central president Michelle Ganeless, announcing the launch.