Comedy Central Gives '@midnight' 40-Week Pickup

Following its successful four-week test run, Comedy Central has picked up late-night talker @midnight for 40 weeks.

The Chris Hardwick-hosted series will return in January when The Daily Show and Colbert Report return from their end-of-year hiatus.

Over the course of the first three full weeks of available data (Oct. 21-Nov. 10), @midnight has joined The Daily Show and The Colbert Report as the three most-watched series among men 18-34 and 18-24 and adults 18-24. Comedy Central said that @midnight's median age is 32, making it the youngest of any late-night show.

"We're amazed at how quickly @midnight has resonated with our fans," said Kent Alterman, president, content development and original programming, Comedy Central.

"If the Internet catches on and social media becomes a part of pop culture, we think we'll really have something here."