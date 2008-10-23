Comedy Central Gets Koy

Comedy Central says it has signed comedian Jo Koy for an hour stand-up special.

The show will be shot at the New York Comedy Festival Nov. 6 and air in the first quarter of next year.

Jo Koy was named one of 10 comics to watch by B&C sister publication, Daily Variety. He will executive produce the special along with Dakota Pictures' Troy Miller and Tracey Baird.

"We've been tracking Jo Koy for a while and we saw him crush on Carlos Mencia's 'Punisher' tour," said Comedy Central senior VP, specials and talent Elizabeth Porter. In fact, the channel has already showcased him on a half-hour special.