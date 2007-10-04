Comedy Central Finds The Root of All Evil

Comedy Central and Lewis Black found The Root of All Evil.

In the new series, to debut in March, Black “puts pop culture on trial and presides over the comedic proceedings,” the network said in a statement.

The Root of All Evil will pits two people (Paris Hilton and Dick Cheney) or pop-culture topics (YouTube vs. porn) against each other in an open-debate setting, with a rotating group of comedians arguing who or what is most evil and Black making the final decision.

“Who better to serve as the great decider for all that is evil than Lewis Black?,” Comedy executive vice president of original programming and development Lauren Corrao said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with him on a new series that embraces his insight and personality.”