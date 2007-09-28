Comedy Central Eyes Another Kenny

Comedy Central, the cable network famed for the constantly killed Kenny on South Park, picked up Kenny vs. Spenny, a Canadian import that "pits childhood friends against each other in ridiculous competitions."

To add to the Kenny connection, the team behind SouthPark, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, brought the show to Comedy and will be involved in the production.

Comedy picked up 10 off-Canadian-TV episodes and another 10 new ones. Among the contests: “Who Can Stay Naked the Longest?,” “Who Can Sell More Bibles?” and “Who Can Last the Longest Without Arms?”

The show, set for a November debut, is from Blueprint Entertainment and Breakthrough Films in association with Shocase. Show creators Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice will executive-produce along with Stone and Parker.