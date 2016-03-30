Comedy Central Expands Snapchat Series Slate

Comedy Central is expanding its Discover channel on Snapchat with a slate of original series created exclusively for the digital platform. Comedy Central announced renewals for Quickie With Nikki, Swag-A-Saurus With James Davis, Like It With Liza and Hot Takes With Brandon Wardell, and greenlights for nine new series encompassing animation, sketch, stand-up, reality and late night.

The new series are the comedian-focused 7 Mins in Purgatory, animal facts-rich Animal-Lolz, animated Bert’s Dreams, competition series spoof Deadliest Chef, sketch series Guber Pool, time traveling Messages From the Future, the Hudson Brothers’ animated series The Lounge, Mike Lawrence’s You’re Wrong and an untitled late night series from Emily Candini and Dave Horwitz.

Snapchat Discover launched in January 2015, offering snackable clips from entertainment outlets.

Comedy Central’s most popular Snapchat series, sex-themed Quickie With Nikki will return April 19 with additional episodes to post every Tuesday throughout its season. Premiere dates for the other new and existing series will be announced at a later date, all to be available for streaming exclusively on Comedy Central’s Discover channel.

"It’s been great fun experimenting with established and emerging talent on our Snapchat Discover channel,” said Kent Alterman, Comedy Central president of original programming. “It allows us to play with form and format, and the reception from our fans and the creative community has been tremendously gratifying."