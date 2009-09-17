Comedy Central, Emmy Producer Plan Comedy Awards Reboot

Comedy Central is partnering with Don Mishcer and his production company to develop and launch a reboot of The American Comedy Awards. Mischer may be the most famous live events director/producer today, overseeing the Emmy Awards, The Kennedy Center Honors, and a slew of events dating back to 1976.

The American Comedy Awards will be televised simultaneously on Comedy Central, Spike TV and TV Land, which comprise the MTV Networks Entertainment Group. The network says it hopes the awards telecast will become to its brand what the Video Music Awards are to MTV, and the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards are to that network.

The original American Comedy Awards ran from 1985-2000 on ABC, with Comedy Central televising the 2001 awards. George Schlatter, who produced those awards, will serve as a consultant for the reboot. After a nine year absence, the awards will return to TV in revamped form in 2010.

"We are looking forward to developing a show that will recognize all those who keep us laughing in these stressful times," said Mischer. "We're very excited about working with Comedy Central, a network which has broken new ground in television comedy and continuing the tradition started by George Schlatter, who has been an innovator in television comedy for his entire career."

The network is working with a board comprised of talent, executives and tastemakers to determine what categories will be included in the show. Fan voting will also play a role in the final program.

"The American Comedy Awards are about celebrating and honoring the genius of the writers, performers, producers and directors who bring us the best in comedy every year and create what the rest of us quote and share with all our friends," said Comedy Central Senior VP of Specials and Talent Elizabeth Porter. "What the Oscars are to movies and the Grammys are to music, the American Comedy Awards will be to comedy. We are thrilled to be working with Don Mischer and know he will make this the biggest comedy event of the year."

Don Mischer Productions' Don Mischer and Charlie Haykel are the executive producers and Juliane Hare will serve as producer for the "American Comedy Awards." Elizabeth Porter is the executive in charge for the network.