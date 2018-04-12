Comedy Central Does Development Deal With Glazer, Jacobson

Comedy Central has inked a comprehensive development deal with Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, creators, stars and showrunners on Broad City, with a ‘first look’ at content created and/or developed for television by Glazer and Jacobson, both together and independently. The deal extends across all of Comedy Central parent Viacom’s TV networks.

Broad City returns for its fifth season in early 2019. That is its final season.

“Broad City’s Abbi and Ilana may appear to be aimless and full of hair-brained schemes, but Abbi and Ilana IRL have proven to be stellar creator/writer/performer/director/producers. Their supreme focus on telling new stories, in new worlds, with new talent is nearly scary,” said Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central.

“Broad City has been our baby and first love for almost ten years, since we started as a web series. It’s been a phenomenal experience, and we’ve put ourselves into it completely. Broad City’s always had a spontaneous pace and feeling, and ending after season five honors that spirit. We are very excited to bring new voices and points of view to Comedy Central and continue our collaboration together in new ways,” said Glazer and Jacobson.

Three projects already in development at Comedy Central under the new deal include Mall Town USA, Platinum Status, and Young Professionals.

Mall Town USA is an animated comedy that follows the afterschool misadventures of a 13-year-old girl navigating the complexities of life in the classic microcosm of American culture that is The Mall. Mall Town USA is written and created by Gabe Liedman and executive produced by Jacobson and Glazer.

Platinum Status is set in the hipster-heavy east side of Los Angeles, telling the story of professional back-up singer Noah (Eliot Glazer), a gay guy who’s always felt left out of the “community.” And after he’s dumped by his boyfriend of ten years, Noah rebounds in the least likely way: by hooking up with a girl.

Eliot Glazer will write and executive produce and Ilana Glazer will also executive produce, along with Principato Young’s Peter Principato and Brian Steinberg and Electric Avenue’s Will Arnett and Marc Forman.

Young Professionals is about a young White House speechwriter, David Litt. Inspired by Litt’s coming-of-age in our nation’s capital, Young Professionals follows five housemates growing up in the hopelessly absurd world of Washington, D.C.

Young Professionals is written by and executive produced by Litt, with Jacobson and Glazer also executive producing.