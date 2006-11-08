Comedy Central Claims Rumsfeld Get
Could the Internet component of a half-hour comedy have gotten a big scoop? They think so.
Comedy Central claims its Indecider blog was the first with the rumor--which proved true--that Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld was resigning.
According to the channel, "token conservative" Michael Brendan Dougherty broke the rumor with the following at 12:15 a.m.:
"The buzz I'm hearing from a friend, and a totally unconfirmed White House source (remember Comedy Central doesn't have journalistic standards), is that Rumsfeld will be out of the administration tomorrow.
This is a shocker even to the totally unnamed source in the White House. Already, we are seeing reports of a White House Press conference scheduled for tomorrow at 1 p.m. Could this be it?
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.