Comedy Central Claims Rumsfeld Get

Could the Internet component of a half-hour comedy have gotten a big scoop? They think so.

Comedy Central claims its Indecider blog was the first with the rumor--which proved true--that Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld was resigning.

According to the channel, "token conservative" Michael Brendan Dougherty broke the rumor with the following at 12:15 a.m.:

"The buzz I'm hearing from a friend, and a totally unconfirmed White House source (remember Comedy Central doesn't have journalistic standards), is that Rumsfeld will be out of the administration tomorrow.

This is a shocker even to the totally unnamed source in the White House. Already, we are seeing reports of a White House Press conference scheduled for tomorrow at 1 p.m. Could this be it?