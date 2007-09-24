Comedy Central Buys Rights to National Lampoon Films

Comedy Central and National Lampoon reached an agreement on first-broadcast-window premiere rights for three Lampoon Films.

The deal gives the comedy channel exclusive broadcast rights for National Lampoon’s Bag Boy, National Lampoons Ratko: The Dictator’s Son and National Lampoon’s 301: The Legend of Awesomest Maximus Wallace Leonidas, a spoof of summer action flick 300.

"Our audience matches up so well with the target demographic of the National Lampoon franchise, and this deal enables us to give our viewers something special, the first opportunity to see the films outside of their theatrical runs," said David Bernath, senior vice president of programming for Comedy Central.

Bag Boy, released this fall,takes place in the highly competitive world of competitive grocery bagging, following the story of a young man trying to become the No. 1 bagger in the world.

Ratko: The Dictator’s Son follows the son of a tyrannical dictator who comes to the United States for college.

And 301 will tell the tale of Awesomest in a spoof of 300.

The deal currently covers only the three announced films, but if they receive a solid reception from viewers and advertisers, the network could expand it to include future releases.

Bag Boy will be the first Lampoon film to make its debut on the network, bowing on the cable channel in the fall of 2008.