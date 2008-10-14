Comedy Central Buys A 'Porno'

Comedy Central says it has struck a deal with The Weinstein Co. for a movie package that includes the initial TV network window for new film Zack and Miri Make a Porno (Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks).

Sticking with the sex theme, the deal also includes a first window for teen sex comedy Extreme Movie, as well as for fight picture The Hammer, plus second windows for Soul Men and Who's Your Caddy.

"Seth Rogen and amateur porn – what's not to like?," said Comedy Central senior VP, programming, David Bemath, in announcing the deal. "The films in this package feature a great array of today's hottest comedians."