Comedy Central: Black Is In for Summer

Comedy Central renewed freshman series Lewis Black's Root of All Evil.

The renewal came as little surprise: The show debuted to the best numbers for a Comedy Central series premiere since Chapelle's Show in 2003, and it has gone on to be the top show with men 18-34 in its time slot (10:30 p.m.), according to the network.

The show only debuted in March and the "second season" is scheduled to begin July 30.

Root of All Evil -- which bills itself as putting pop culture on trial -- features Black presiding over a mock trial to determine which is more evil, say, the Catholic Church or Oprah Winfrey. The show grabbed 2.3 million viewers and topped the 18-24 and 18-34 male demos in the time slot in its debut and was second for the night behind its lead-in, South Park.