Comedy Central Announces First Roasters for Sheen
Comedy Central announced
Monday the first set of roasters scheduled to join Seth MacFarlane
during the Comedy Central Roast of
Charlie Sheen, premiering Sept. 19 at 10 p.m.
TMZ's Harvey
Levin, Jackass star Steve-O, boxing
champion Mike Tyson and comedians Anthony Jeselnik and Jeffrey Ross will be on
hand to take shots at the former Two and
a Half Men star. Other roasters joining the lineup will be announced at a
later time.
The Comedy CentralRoast
of Charlie Sheen, taping at Sony Studios in Los Angeles on Sept. 10, will premiere
on Sept. 19 at 10 p.m., the same day that Two
and a Half Men debuts with its new star, Ashton Kutcher.
