Comedy Central Announces First Roasters for Sheen

Comedy Central announced

Monday the first set of roasters scheduled to join Seth MacFarlane

during the Comedy Central Roast of

Charlie Sheen, premiering Sept. 19 at 10 p.m.

TMZ's Harvey

Levin, Jackass star Steve-O, boxing

champion Mike Tyson and comedians Anthony Jeselnik and Jeffrey Ross will be on

hand to take shots at the former Two and

a Half Men star. Other roasters joining the lineup will be announced at a

later time.

The Comedy CentralRoast

of Charlie Sheen, taping at Sony Studios in Los Angeles on Sept. 10, will premiere

on Sept. 19 at 10 p.m., the same day that Two

and a Half Men debuts with its new star, Ashton Kutcher.