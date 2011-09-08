Comedy Central Announces Final 'Roast of Charlie Sheen' Lineup

Comedy Central announced Thursday the complete lineup of celebrities

and comedians slated to appear on the Comedy

Central Roast of Charlie Sheen.

Comedians Jon Lovitz, Patrice O'Neal and Amy Schumer as

well as actress Kate Walsh and former Roastee William Shatner will join previouslyannounced roasters Harvey Levin, Steve-O, Mike Tyson, Anthony Jeselnik and

Jeffrey Ross for the event, hosted by Roast Master Seth MacFarlane. Former Guns

N' Roses guitarist Slash will also make an appearance.

The Comedy Central

Roast of Charlie Sheen, airing Sept. 19 at 10 p.m., is executive produced

by Joel Gallen from Tenth Planet Productions.