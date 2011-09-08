Comedy Central Announces Final 'Roast of Charlie Sheen' Lineup
Comedy Central announced Thursday the complete lineup of celebrities
and comedians slated to appear on the Comedy
Central Roast of Charlie Sheen.
Comedians Jon Lovitz, Patrice O'Neal and Amy Schumer as
well as actress Kate Walsh and former Roastee William Shatner will join previouslyannounced roasters Harvey Levin, Steve-O, Mike Tyson, Anthony Jeselnik and
Jeffrey Ross for the event, hosted by Roast Master Seth MacFarlane. Former Guns
N' Roses guitarist Slash will also make an appearance.
The Comedy Central
Roast of Charlie Sheen, airing Sept. 19 at 10 p.m., is executive produced
by Joel Gallen from Tenth Planet Productions.
