Comedy Central and AXE Launch 'Dirtcathlon'

Comedy Central and

AXE Shower have joined together to launch the AXE Dirtcathlon, a four-part Web

series challenging coed teams to get as messy as possible in 90 seconds.

The series premieres Wednesday on www.axedirtcathlon.com, as well as

ComedyCentral.com, Spike.com, Jokes.com and Comedy Central's Atom.com.

"As a guy, I can appreciate the fun in

getting a little dirty. As a comedian,

watching others get dirty and making fun of them while doing it provides all

the enjoyment I need!" said host, actor and comedian Rob Riggle. "Check out the

AXE Dirtcathlon - you've got guys and girls competing in challenges where they

start out clean and end up pretty dirty. Plus, I am there to add my incredibly

poignant commentary - what more could you want out of the internet!?"

Riggle and

co-host Owen Benjamin will commentate while four guy and girl teams compete to

win the grand prize: a trip to Spain to participate in a massive tomato fight.