Comedy Central Acquires 'Parks and Recreation'

Comedy Central has acquired all seven seasons of NBCUniversal’s Parks and Recreation, which will make its debut on the network in a full-day marathon on Monday, Jan. 21. Select episodes also will be available to stream on cc.com and the CC app.

Parks and Rec joins other acquired shows on Comedy Central, including its fellow NBC sitcom, The Office, as well as Twentieth’s That 70s Show, The Cleveland Show, Futurama and King of the Hill. The series also is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Hulu and Netflix.

In March, the cast is gathering for a ten-year reunion at PaleyFest at the Paley Center in Los Angeles. Parks and Recreation concluded its run on NBC with a 12-episode seventh season in 2015.

Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, a mid-level bureaucrat with big dreams. Besides Poehler, it also stars Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Rob Lowe and Retta, among others.

Greg Daniels, Michael Schur, Howard Klein, David Miner, Daniel J. Goor, and Morgan Sackett are executive producers on the series, which is produced by Deedle-Dee Productions, Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Universal Television.