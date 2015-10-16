Comedy ‘Bizaardvark’ Hatches From Disney Channel Talent Program

Disney Channel has ordered the comedy series Bizaardvark from creators Kyle Stegina and Josh Lehrman, with production beginning in early 2016 and a summer premiere scheduled.

Stegina and Lehrman were participants in Disney Channel's inaugural Storytellers program, which develops the next generation of series creators and writers of programming for kids, tweens and families.

In the show, characters Paige and Frankie are quirky 13-year-old best friends who write funny songs and create music videos for their online channel, Bizaardvark.

Eric Friedman is executive producer and showrunner. Marc Warren, who supervised Disney Channel Storytellers, was executive producer for the pilot. Stegina and Lehrman are co-executive producers on the series.