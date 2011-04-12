‘ComedyAwards' Draws 1.4 Million Viewers to Comedy Central
The
telecast of The Comedy Awards on Sunday averaged 1.4 million viewers on Comedy
Central, and reached a total 16.8 million viewers across the six MTV Networks
it aired on.
On
Comedy Central, The two-hour awards show averaged a 0.81 rating with adults 18-49,
a 1.1 rating with adults 18-34 and a 1.33 rating with men 18-34, according to
Nielsen Media Research.
Comedy
Central earned an unduplicated cume of 5.9 million viewers throughout the
telecast. The other networks airing the awards were Spike TV, VH1, CMT, TV Land
and Logo.
The
network recruited stars Stephen Colbert, Norm Macdonald, Lisa Lapanelli and
others to live tweet during the broadcast; Twitter mentions of "The Comedy
Awards" reached 21,000 on Sunday.
