‘ComedyAwards' Draws 1.4 Million Viewers to Comedy Central

The

telecast of The Comedy Awards on Sunday averaged 1.4 million viewers on Comedy

Central, and reached a total 16.8 million viewers across the six MTV Networks

it aired on.

On

Comedy Central, The two-hour awards show averaged a 0.81 rating with adults 18-49,

a 1.1 rating with adults 18-34 and a 1.33 rating with men 18-34, according to

Nielsen Media Research.

Comedy

Central earned an unduplicated cume of 5.9 million viewers throughout the

telecast. The other networks airing the awards were Spike TV, VH1, CMT, TV Land

and Logo.

The

network recruited stars Stephen Colbert, Norm Macdonald, Lisa Lapanelli and

others to live tweet during the broadcast; Twitter mentions of "The Comedy

Awards" reached 21,000 on Sunday.