'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' Shifts to Netflix

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the Jerry Seinfeld series that has run on Sony's digital platform Crackle for nine seasons, will debut on Netflix for season 10. It's part of a deal with Netflix that also includes two new standup specials from Seinfeld. The next season of Comedians in Cars will feature 24 episodes, and the show's archive will shift to Netflix as well.

The current season of Comedians in Cars debuted on the free Crackle service Jan. 5 and features six installments. New guests in the car with Seinfeld include Norm MacDonald, Kristen Wiig and Lewis Black. Past ones are a who's who of comedy, including Trevor Noah, Will Ferrell and Larry David.

“Jerry is known the world over as both a great TV innovator and beloved comic voice,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. “We are incredibly proud to welcome him to the Netflix comedy family.”

Deadline previously reported Comedians in Cars' move to Netflix.