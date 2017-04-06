Comedian Don Rickles Dies at 90

Comedian and actor Don Rickles died Thursday morning in his Los Angeles home due to kidney failure, according to his publicist. He was 90.

Raised in Queens, the famed insult comic made frequent appearances on late-night talk shows and appeared on classic shows including The Twilight Zone, The Addams Family, The Andy Griffith Show, Gilligan’s Island and Get Smart, among many others.

Rickles also voiced Mr. Potato Head in Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, as well.

More recently, Rickles won an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Performance in A Variety Or Music Program in HBO’s Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project in 2008.