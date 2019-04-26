Comcast’s Burke’s Pay Drops But Still Beats CEO Roberts

NBCUniversal president CEO Steve Burke’s compensation for 2018 fell 14% to $39.595 million, but he still out earned his boss, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts.

Roberts’ total compensation was $35.026 million, up 8% from 2017, according to a proxy statement filed with the SEC.

Burke’s salary rose to nearly $3 million from $2.9 million, and he received $5.4 million in option awards in 2018. In both 2017 and 2016, Burke’s option awards topped $15.3 million.

Roberts salary ticked up to $3.2 million. He received $5.3 million in stock awards.

Comcast’s CFO Michael Cavanaugh received total compensation of $21.7 million, up 8%.

David Cohen, senior executive VP, got $19.115 million, up 8%.

Comcast Cable CEO David Watson’s total compensation was $14.8 million, up 30%.