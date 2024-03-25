Comcast’s AudienceXpress Evaluating Use Of iSpot Data

Comcast Advertising’s AudienceXpress unit said it reached an agreement to work with iSpot and evaluate how iSpot’s syndicated national TV ratings can best be incorporated into the AudienceXpress platform.

The companies said they were looking to bring new data sets to TV ad measurement, enhance performance TV marketing solutions and provide attribution reporting.

(Image credit: Comcast)

“We are excited to be teaming up with iSpot,” said Katy Loria, chief revenue officer of AudienceXpress and FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad-tech company.

“Today’s TV ad landscape is incredibly fragmented, putting consumers in control. So much so that they watch content when, where and how they want it. As a trusted business partner to our clients, it’s our responsibility to make sure their ad dollars work smarter and that the ads they create reach their target audiences,” Loria said, “As such, we’ve partnered with iSpot to help further drive accountability and reliability in this space.”

In addition to evaluating iSpot’s national TV ratings, AudienceXpress will continue to work with DRMetrix and 605, both recent iSpot acquisitions.

“We’re proud to be working with AudienceXpress,” said Stuart Schwartzapfel, executive VP, media partnerships at iSpot.

“AudienceXpress is known for delivering market-leading, cross-screen media solutions globally, and we hope that by working with them, we can help further push the boundaries on new innovations and possibilities in the measurement and currency space,” Schwartzapfel said.