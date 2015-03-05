Comcast/NBCU Serve Up Pi Programming

Comcast and co-owned NBC Universal plan to shine a spotlight on STEM initiatives across all its networks on Pi Day (March 14.).

Actually, it is Ultimate Pi day, the companies point out, when at 9:26:53 a.m. (and p.m.) the first digits of the date (3/14/15 9:26:53) match the first nine digits of the endless decimal representation of the mathematical constant.

The emphasis stretches from the serious —free educational videos from NBC Learn —to the, well, not so serious: Golf Channel will feature golf course reviews from Savannah, Ga., (Zip code 31415) and St. Louis (area code 314).

Comcast says it will also offer a curated area on its Xfinity platform for Pi-related content.

It is all part of the Pi is Universal NBAU STEM initiative to raise awareness about science, technology, engineering and math education.

To check out what other slices of STEM Pi NBCU is serving up, go here.

