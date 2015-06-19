Comcastic: A Comcast Time Line

Comcast has come a long way since founder Ralph Roberts bought his first cable system in tiny Tupelo, Miss., in 1963. Roberts passed away overnight in Philadelphia. Here are some of the company’s major milestones in the past 50-plus years.

1963

Comcast is founded by Ralph Roberts with the purchase of American Cable Systems, a 1,200-subscriber cable system in Tupelo, Miss. Dan Aaron and Julian Brodsky join as Ralph’s earliest colleagues who would help build the Company.

1965

Comcast purchases Storecast Corporation of America, a marketing firm that helped food companies track and improve the placement of their products in supermarkets.

1968

Comcast acquired its first Muzak franchise in Orlando, Fla. and over the next several years would acquire many more. Storecast was a client of Muzak and provided background music to retailers and marketing services to manufacturers selling through retail stores.

