Comcast, Univision Saluted for Multicultural Campaigns

Ad campaigns from Comcast and Univision were honored at the Association of National Advertisers' (ANA) Multicultural Excellence Awards in Los Angeles at the group's annual diversity conference.

The awards go to client-side marketers as well as their media partners and agencies. There were a dozen Grand Prize winners and they included Comcast and Burrell Communications in the print category and Univision and its agency Blanco-Lorenz for business-to-business.

“My congratulations go out to all the winners of this year’s competition for their outstanding work and their overall contributions to multicultural advertising and marketing,” said ANA president Bob Liodice in a statement. “Their work is an inspiration for our entire industry and serves as an example to other marketers and agencies who are striving to excel in the all-important multicultural arena.”

A portion of the entry fees for the awards goes to sponsor scholarships for multicultural students in advertising and marketing.