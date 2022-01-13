Comcast to Carry BET Plus as Part of New ViacomCBS Carriage Deal

Comcast and ViacomCBS reached a new carriage deal that gives Comcast expanded rights to include BET Plus among the services it offers subscribers.

The deal renews carriage of the CBS Television Network, cable channels BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and Showtime, and streaming services Paramount Plus, Showtime OTT and Pluto TV.

Comcast and ViacomCBS last year announced a deal to get together to build SkyShowtime, a streaming service in Europe . This week, the companies named Monty Sarhan as CEO of the venture.

“We are pleased to have reached new agreements that strengthen our long-valued partnership with Comcast,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. networks distribution, ViacomCBS. “ViacomCBS is a cornerstone content provider, and we look forward to serving millions of Xfinity customers with greater access to their favorite channels and programming from our leading brands.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“ViacomCBS continues to be a great partner, and we are very pleased to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content across our industry-leading platforms,” said Rebecca Heap, senior VP, consumer products & propositions, Comcast Cable. ■