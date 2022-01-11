Comcast and ViacomCBS Go the Full Monty on Their New Euro JV SkyShowtime

Comcast and ViacomCBS have appointed Comcast Cable executive Monty Sarhan CEO of their new joint European streaming venture, SkyShowtime.

Sarhan has served as senior VP of content acquisition for Comcast Cable since 2019. He previously headed MGM's Epix premium cable operation.

Sarhan will now lead the Comcast-ViacomCBS joint venture when it launches in 20 European markets later this year. He'll be based in London and report directly to the as-of-yet-unnamed SkyShowtime board of directors. Sarhan will start his new job later this month.

“Monty’s career at the forefront of both content and technology, his ability to scale businesses and his knowledge of both joint venture partners make him the perfect leader for the business as we bring the very best entertainment, movies and original series from the ViacomCBS, Sky and NBCUniversal portfolio of brands to SkyShowtime,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter.

Announced in August, SkyShowtime will feature programming from the NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS portfolio of brands, including titles from Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount Plus Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures and Peacock.

“This year, ViacomCBS will continue the acceleration of our global streaming expansion as we embrace a truly differentiated strategy across every segment of the streaming universe and capitalize on our robust global content pipeline,” he wrote. “As we continue to prioritize the global rollout of Paramount Plus and the expansion of Pluto TV, we are also preparing to launch the premium streaming service SkyShowtime, a joint venture with Comcast, which will be available in more than 20 European markets beginning in 2022,” Annecchino added.