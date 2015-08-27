Comcast Taking Proposals for Hispanic Nets

Comcast is accepting proposals for two Hispanic-American owned, independent, English-language networks that will be launched in select Comcast markets in January 2017.

The networks are part of the conditions of its 2011 merger with NBCUniversal, where Comcast committed to launch 10 independently owned and operated networks. Of those networks, all of which are to be launched by 2019, four would be majority African-American owned, two will be operated by Hispanic-American programmers, two will be substantially Hispanic-American owned and two will be independent. So far, Comcast has launched five of those networks: the African-American owned Revolt TV and Aspire; El Rey, headed by Hispanic-American filmmaker Robert Rodriguez; BabyFirst Americas, from Spanish-language television veteran Constantino "Said" Schwarz and BBC World News.

"We are committed to delivering programming that reflects the interests of our customers and are eager to review many innovative network proposals with the potential to bring new and exciting content to our customers," said Comcast executive VP, content acquisition Greg Rigdon in a statement.

